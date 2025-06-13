June 12: Nigeria’s democracy now tool for elite control, says Adeyanju

By Ukpono Ukpong

Rights activist and political commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has decried the state of democracy in Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as a system that now serves the powerful elite while excluding the masses.

He made the remarks in a statement released to commemorate Democracy Day, observed annually on June 12.

“As Nigeria marks another Democracy Day, we are reminded once again that democracy in this country serves the powerful, not the people,” Adeyanju stated, calling attention to what he termed the systemic failure of governance in the country since the removal of fuel subsidy.

He described the fuel subsidy removal as “the most consequential and regrettable decision of the current administration,” adding that although the policy was presented as a bold economic reform, it has “only deepened inequality, accelerated inflation, and intensified poverty.”

Adeyanju criticised the federal and state governments for failing to channel increased revenues toward improving citizens’ lives.

“With federal allocations to states now multiplied several times over, the expectation was for visible improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and public services. Instead, it remains business as usual,” he said.

He lamented the lack of development across the country despite the supposed boost in public funds.

“Across the country, there is little, if any, evidence to suggest that the increased funds have translated into better lives for citizens. No new roads, no improved schools, no functional hospitals. Only expanding convoys, lavish spending, and political realignments,” he said.

Adeyanju also condemned the failure to achieve local government autonomy, despite efforts by the Attorney-General, Lateef Fagbemi.

He accused state governors of hijacking local funds and frustrating meaningful grassroots development.

“Governors continue to siphon local government funds with impunity, crippling the very tier of government closest to the people,” he added.

He painted a grim picture of Nigeria’s current democratic landscape, stating that personal interests now override the public good.

“Nigeria is trapped in a cycle where personal interest trumps public good, where the rule of law is undermined by political expediency, and where accountability remains elusive.”

Adeyanju posed a sobering question to the nation: “Today, as we mark Democracy Day, we must ask: Who truly benefits from this democracy?”

According to him, many Nigerians continue to suffer despite the promise of governance by the people.

He therefore, urged a radical redefinition of leadership in Nigeria, saying “Until leadership is redefined by service, transparency, and genuine commitment to national development, Nigeria’s democracy will remain a celebration for the few, while the majority continue to suffer in silence,” he said.