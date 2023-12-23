Julius Berger‘s Exec Director, Bayi clinches Africa’s construction Person of the Year

The Executive Director, Administration of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi,recently won the Continental Construction Person of the Year Award.

Organised by the African International Housing Show, the annual African housing development excellence Award is aimed at celebrating professional achievements of individuals and companies in the housing construction and development industry across the African built environment.

According to the organisers, this year’s event is an incredible opportunity to honor outstanding achievements and innovations in the housing sector across Africa. The organisers added that from groundbreaking architecture to sustainable housing solutions, it recognises individuals and organizations that are shaping the future of housing on the continent.

Indeed it was a vibrant atmosphere filled with industry experts, influential leaders, and business leaders who are all dedicated to advancing the housing landscape in Africa with a lot of networking opportunities allowing persons in the audience to connect with like-minded professionals and forge valuable partnerships.

Traditional African dancers were not left out in the celebration of excellence in the industry.

It was in the midst of the foregoing development that Alhaji Bayi emerged as the Construction Person of the Year 2023 in Africa.

Reacting after receiving the Award plaque from the Chairman of the Board of African International Housing Show, Hon. Suleiman Hassan, an elated Bayi said, “After four decades of dedicated service to the engineering construction industry, I have been recognized as the 2023 Construction Person of the Year at the foremost Housing development arena in Africa. There can be no better way to be told that I have done well in the industry; I am delighted.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Hon. Hassan described the night as a night of reward for the contribution of the awardees among others to housing and construction in Africa.

The Awardee, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Building, and executive director, administration of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, was accompanied to the landmark event by Assistant Liaison Manager, AFP, Alhaji Ahmed Isa Kaita and the company’s Acting Senior Media Relations Manager, Emmanuel Isibor and.