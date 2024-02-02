Julius Berger begins construction works in Warri, Effurun

..To deliver Port Harcourt Road in Aba December 2024

Residents and motorists plying the busy Effurun and Warri roads in Delta state have expressed joy with the mobilisation to site of Julius Berger to commence the construction of flyover bridges and road expansion works in the twin metropolis of Delta State.

The construction engineering company last Monday mobilised to the popular DSC roundabout to commence the construction of the three flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges as well as ancillary road expansion projects as part of the plans of the state Governor for infrastructure development and urban renewal of Warri, Uvwie and environs.

A supervising engineer from the State Ministry of Works, Emmanuel Oghorodje who was on ground to ensure the smoothness of the operation informed Julius Berger has completed the planning and demarcation of the roads before mobilising to site and expressed confidence that with the commitment of the state government to ensuring the speedy completion of the projects, the company will deliver as scheduled.

He assured that measures have been put in place to reduce traffic jam on the road while the construction works are on and urged road users to follow instructions and obey the traffic officers.

Many of the motorists lauded Governor Oborevwori for the landmark projects and called for its speedy completion, just as many of the traders in the area were full of praises, noting that when completed the projects will boost economic activities in the metropolis.

It would be recalled that on October 18, 2023, the Delta Government and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc signed a N78 billion contract for the construction of three flyovers, a cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and ancillary road expansion projects in the oil-rich Effurun and Warri metropolis, regarded as the economic nerve centre of Delta State.

Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Works, Engr Fred Edafiogho, who made the disclosure at Government House, Asaba then, said the contract was for the design and construction of flyover bridge at Enerhen junction to Marine Gate as well as study, design and construction of road expansion and improvement works on the section of the DSC/NPA Expressway from Effurun roundabout to DSC roundabout including construction of a 3/4 Cloverleaf interchange at the existing Effurun Flyover Bridge as well as two pedestrian bridges.

He said the others are the design and construction of flyover bridge at PTI junction and DSC roundabout along the Effurun/Patani, East-West highway, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on Port Harcourt Road, being handled by leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Governor Otti also showed satisfaction and assured residents of Aba recently that better days are ahead for all.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko last weekend, the Governor spoke while addressing crowds of enthusiastic residents, who trooped out to receive him during the road inspection, which covered Port Harcourt Road being constructed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc among other projects.

The statement said amidst solidarity songs by Aba residents, the Governor said he had been assured by Julius Berger that the very strategic Port Harcourt Road would be ready for use by December 2024.

He urged Aba people to cooperate with the contractor to enable them complete the job on record time.

He also admonished the residents on the need to imbibe good sanitary habits.

“We will like to assure you that very, very soon all these roads will be commissioned for use. The contractor has also told me that you people have been very kind to them, giving them water, giving them drinks and some of you are cooking and bringing to them. This is the way it should be.

“If you cooperate with government, government will cooperate with you. So, one more thing, I will like to plead with our people, because this road has been in disuse for a long time, people have become used to littering everywhere. So, I want to appeal to you in advance because as we complete these roads, we are not going to tolerate litter”, the governor was quoted as saying.