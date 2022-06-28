Judiciary must not fail Nigerians in 2023, Buhari warns

By Ukpono Ukpong

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the Judiciary not to do anything that will make the ordinary Nigerians lose confidence in the Judiciary.

President Buhari gave the advice yesterday during the swearing in of the new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola in Abuja.

Olukayode Ariwoola, being the next most Senior Justice of the Supreme Court, succeeds Justice Tanko Muhammed as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria following the latter’s resignation of his position on health grounds.

Ordinarily, Justice Tanko was scheduled to retire from the Supreme Court on the last day of 2023.

While wishing that Muhammed Tanko was able to fully serve his term in office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, President Buhari said that he was constrained to accept his retirement, albeit with mixed-feelings, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

He said: “The instant resignation of Justice Tanko is however envisaged under Section 231(4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended which contain provisions relating to vacancy and the occupant of the Office of Chief Justice of Nigeria being unable to perform the functions of the Office for any reason.

“Nigeria’s Judiciary under the leadership of Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammed judiciously exercised the Judicial powers of the Federation. His era witnessed several landmark, jurisprudential and policy decisions by the Supreme Court, and by extension other Courts established by the Constitution.

“CJN Tanko dealt firmly with the issue of reckless and indiscriminate grant of ex-parte Orders that was assuming serious dimensions.

“History will be kind to Justice Tanko Muhammed for his modest contributions to Nigeria’s Judiciary, the strengthening of our democracy and national development.

“In line with the custom of decorating Chief Justices of Nigeria with the second highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, (GCON), and upon the advice of the Council of State in that regard, as his Lordship CJN I. Tanko Muhammed is taking a bow from the Supreme Court, I hereby bestow on him the National Honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, (GCON).

“This occasion is an opportune time for me, to, as always, assure the Nigerian Judiciary that this administration is committed to ensuring the independence of the Judiciary and will not do anything nor take any steps to undermine your independence. We shall uphold the Constitutional provisions on the Rule of Law and the principles of Separation of Powers.

“In the circumstances, and as nature abhors a vacuum, I hereby invite Honourable Olukayode Ariwoola JSC, being the next most Senior Justice of the Supreme Court, to come forward to take the Judicial Oath as Chief Justice of Nigeria in an Acting Capacity, pursuant to Section 231(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“I want to admonish the Justices of the Supreme Court to always remain faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to remain steadfastly committed to the Oath of Allegiance which they all subscribed to, as contained in the 7th Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Our Nation is approaching a critical general election in 2023, the Judiciary must not do anything to fail the ordinary people of Nigeria which may make them lose confidence in the Judiciary.”

On his part, the newly sworn in acting CJN, Ariwoola has assured Nigerians that he will “comply, preserve and abide and protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That is what I will do especially with the cooperation of my brother Justices of the Supreme Court. We shall not fail Nigerians.”

He however, disclosed that moves are on to resolve all the issues raised in a letter addressed to the former CJN by the Justices of the Supreme Court.

“There is no controversy in the Supreme Court. We are one with the Chief Justice. That’s why you heard the President said His Lordship, is disengaging on the grounds of ill-health. No controversy were one.

“It was an internal memo of the court. It was not a petition. It was not a letter. It was addressed by the brother Justices of the Chief Justice and presented to him, His Lordship directly. There were issues to be resolved amongst justices. Yes, we have started resolving it.” He said

Justice Ariwoola was born on August 22, 1958. Justice Ariwoola was first appointed a Judge of Superior Court of record in Oyo State in 1992 from private legal practice.

He was a Justice of the Court of Appeal between 2005 and 2011 after having been elevated from the State High Court of Oyo State.

He was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2011. Before his elevation to the Supreme Court, he served as Justice of Court of Appeal in Kaduna, Enugu and Lagos Divisions.

