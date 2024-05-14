Judicial panel of inquiry to probe past administrations in Rivers coming-Gov Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Monday, said a judicial panel of inquiry will be set up to investigate the management of the state’s resources and affairs under past administrations.

He spoke while swearing in Dagogo Iboroma, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as the Rivers’ attorney-general and commissioner for justice, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said: “Let me also say this: you have a big task. We will be setting up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the affairs of governance. So, brace up; I am not going back on it”.

“Please defend us. We know that you are going to defend us because your record is clean. You are a gentleman who is peaceful. You are not a noise-maker. People like you are endowed, and they have the fear of God,” Fubara told Iboroma.

Fubara said the swearing-in of Iboroma marked the beginning of a new era for his government, which he noted has moved on from the political crisis in the state.

“I am happy that this is happening today to mark the beginning of a new era in our administration. When I said that I had a reason for being patient, it is because I know that we are all from one family and if we have a disagreement, no matter how bad it is, it should be resolved amicably.

“But it has become very clear that this disagreement, there is no way to resolve it amicably. And for a lot of reasons, there is visible evidence that there is sabotage and deliberate attempt to sabotage this administration.

“For that reason, we have to move forward. And moving forward, if it means taking decisions that are going to hurt anybody. We are not going back on the protection of the interest of Rivers people,” Fubara said.

The governor accused his opponents of deliberately sabotaging his administration while he was hoping that the issue in the state would be resolved amicably.

He vowed to make tough decisions moving forward no matter how hurtful they would seem.

Governor Fubara also responded to comments by former Attorney General Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), and his counterpart in the Ministry of Works Alabo George-Kelly.

He accused the former Attorney General of sabotaging his administration by filing nolle prosequi against the interest of the state.

On the comment by George-Kelly, Governor Fubara maintained he would have been promoted beyond Level 14 in the civil servants before his retirement.

He said he was already on Level 13 as a Chief Account Officer before 2023. According to him, even if it was a mistake, by the special grace of God he is here as a governor.

“Even if it is a mistake (his emergence as a governor), by the special grace of God, I am here today. Let me also appeal to them, let them continue to make mistakes,” Fubara said.

It would be recalled that earlier on Monday, the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Victor Jumbo, the factional speaker, screened and cleared Iboroma as a commissioner nominee.