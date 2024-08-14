Judicial officers’ salary hike: AGF Fagbemi hails Tinubu, National Assembly

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing Judicial Office Holders Salaries and Allowances Bill, 2024 into law.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday assented to the Judicial Office Holders Salaries and Allowances Bill, 2024. Fagbemi said that by this historical assent, the yearning of judicial officers across the country for better conditions of service has been met.

It will be recalled that judicial officers in Nigeria have been on the same salary for almost two decades.

“President Tinubu has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the sustainable reform of the administration of justice. This is an important component of this reform.

“The review of judicial remuneration is a first and important step towards achieving a judicial system that works in the interest of all Nigerians.”

He said that going forward, “my ministry in partnership with justice sector stakeholders will work to ensure that additional issues relating to the strengthening of the judiciary are identified and resolved.

He expressed his profound appreciation to the 10th National Assembly for their concern for the plight of the judiciary and judicial officers in Nigeria as demonstrated by their speedy passage of the bill.