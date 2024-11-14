Judges housing to guarantee judicial independence, not political influence – Wike

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed allegations that constructing homes for judges in Abuja serves a political agenda.

Speaking during a media chat, Wike clarified that the housing project, approved in the 2024 budget, aligns with welfare policies initiated by President Bola Tinubu to promote judicial independence.

Wike explained that the housing project is part of the President’s broader effort to shield judges from undue influence by providing secure privately-owned residences.

“(Tinubu said) ‘Where are the judges living? They have no homes and therefore open to political manipulation, and for me, as a president who wants to guarantee the independence of the judiciary, judges must have their homes’.

“I am not Mr. President; I am only lucky to be appointed as a minister under this administration and who is in the position to implement his policies. And Mr. President said, “Look, this is what he wants. Come up and see what we can do.

“It was approved by Mr. President, sent to the National Assembly in the 2024 budget that there should be construction of judges and Justices quarters. They should move judges from where they are renting houses, living among criminals.

“A policy anybody should commend Mr President, it is in the budget of 2024, appropriated by the National Assembly, assented to by Mr President which is a law. What is the problem? I am only the implementor. Go and implement this.

“Federal Executive Council approved the contract and everything. It is not my policy. How will you now want to kill me that I am implementing what the federal government approved?” Wike said

He insisted that there was nothing wrong even if it was his idea to construct homes for judges, adding that he had done something similar as the governor of Rivers State.

The former Rivers State governor lamented the criticisms for this project instead of commendations, especially from those in the legal profession.