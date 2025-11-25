Judge’s Absence Stalls Natasha Akpoti’s Cybercrime Trial

The trial of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on allegations of cybercrime was stalled on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Umar.

The case, which was scheduled for a hearing, has now been adjourned to February 4, 2026, for the commencement of the trial.

This delay marks another setback for the proceedings, which had previously failed to proceed on October 21 due to protests at the court premises led by activists demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Before that, proceedings were also stalled on September 22 following a preliminary objection raised by the defence.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, was arraigned on June 30 on six counts filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar.

The charges stem from petitions by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

The senator is accused of transmitting false and injurious information via electronic means with the intent to malign, incite, endanger lives, and breach public order.

Specifically, she is alleged to have accused Akpabio of directing ex-governor Bello to assassinate her, an allegation she reportedly made in Ihima, Kogi State, on April 4, and repeated in a television interview.

The charges are brought under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

At a previous sitting, the defence counsel, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), had challenged the court’s jurisdiction and alleged an abuse of prosecutorial powers by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

He also noted that he had not been served with the statements of prosecution witnesses. Justice Umar had ruled that these objections must be resolved before the trial could proceed.