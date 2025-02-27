Judge refuses Emefiele’s application to recuse self on ground of bias

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Justice Rahman Oshodi of Special Offences Court Ikeja Lagos has refused the oral application made by counsel to former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele asking him to recuse self from further handling of his trial.

The judge said in a ruling on Wednesday after reviewing arguments of parties that the allegation of bias raised by the team of defence were unsubstantiated.

The court cited several decisions of the Supreme Court to buttress his refusal to step down.

According to justice Oshodi “the oral application lacks merit” as there are no evidences to justify his withdrawal from the case.

“I have carefully considered the submission of the counsel.

“This oral application came as a result of ruling delivered on Jan. 24, asking the court to recuse self from this case on the ground of bias.

“The allegation of bias has not been substantiated.

“Accordingly, the first and second defendants’ recusal application is hereby refused,” he ruled.

Emefiele’s Counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN) had during Monday proceeding urged the judge to step down from the matter, arguing that the judge’s previous rulings suggested a likelihood of bias.

The senior lawyer stated in particular that in the course of examination -in -chief of witness, Adetola John , the trial court judge had stated clearly in the open court that the allegation of receiving bride money has been proven against the erstwhile governor of the CBN.

Mr. Kazeem Gbadamosi SAN, counsel to the second defendant also made similar oral application asking the judge to recuse self

Counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), vehemently opposed the applications.

Oyedepo had argued that the application was unmeritorious and it was a delay tactics.

However, in its second ruling on Wednesday, the court granted permission to Emefiele to appeal the ruling delivered on Jan. 8 challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear his case.

Emefiele is standing trial on a 19-count charge bordering on receiving gratification and corrupt demands

Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

Both Oyedepo SAN the EFCC lawyer , Ojo SAN counsel to the embattled CBN governor and Mr Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN) lawyer to the second defendant were all in court on Wednesday.

The trial court judge adjourned the case until May 26, for continuation of trial.