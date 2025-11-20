Judge Orders Nnamdi Kanu Ejected from Court Over Unruly Conduct

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to eject Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from the courtroom following a bout of unruly behaviour during proceedings.

The drama unfolded on Tuesday when the IPOB leader interrupted his lead counsel, Alloy Ejimakor, and began shouting from the dock.

Kanu reportedly yelled at the judge, declaring that he had lost confidence in the court and demanding that Justice Nyako recuse herself from his trial.

Despite the judge’s repeated orders for him to sit down and allow the proceedings to continue, Kanu refused to comply, insisting that he would not be tried by a court he described as compromised.

“I have no confidence in this court,” Kanu reportedly shouted, causing a disruption that halted the session.

Following his refusal to come to order, Justice Nyako directed the DSS operatives to remove the defendant from the courtroom. The judge subsequently stood down the matter to restore order to the court.

This incident marks the latest escalation in the long-running treasonable felony trial, coming weeks after Kanu refused to open his defence, citing the court’s refusal to grant him bail and alleged interference by the secret police.