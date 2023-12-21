Jude Ighalo’s estranged wife, Sonia finds love again

Sonia Adesuwa, the estranged wife of Nigerian footballer, Jude Ighalo, has found love again.

Naija News recalls that Sonia and Jude fell apart in 2020 after ten years of marriage over alleged infidelity.

However, in a post via Instagram, Sonia revealed she has found a new man despite her disappointment in the past.

Sharing a photo of the mystery man covered with love emoji, Sonia wrote, “After going through love disappointment, you gave me the confidence to believe in what I had already given up. for this and more I love you madly, my love”

I Sold Pure Water, Eggs In The Past – Kim Oprah

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Opara Chinonso Ibinabo, popularly known as Kim Oprah, has disclosed that she once sold sachet water and recharge cards while she was struggling.

The reality TV star shared her past travails during an interview with Taymesan on the Tea With Tay podcast.

Speaking on her childhood experience, Kim Opera narrated how she had to live in Abuja barracks after the death of her father.

She explained that while in the university, she sold pure water and recharge cards.