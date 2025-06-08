Jubril Aminu, a pathfinder ‘ll be sorely missed, says David Mark

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Late ex-Minister of Education, Professor Jubril Aminu who died recently, has been described as a respected elder statesman and a true pathfinder who will be sorely missed. Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark made the remarks yesterday.

In his heartfelt tribute made available to The Sunday Times, Senator Mark explained that Professor Aminu was a man of impeccable character, honour and integrity, who served Nigeria with distinction in every assignment he undertook.

He stated; “As a university teacher and administrator, he was exceptional. As a Minister of the Federal Republic, he discharged his duties with honour. And as a Senator, he was a great parliamentarian who stood to be counted when it mattered most.”

Recalling their time together as ministers under President Ibrahim Babangida’s administration and later as colleagues in the Senate, Senator Mark lamented the loss of one of Nigeria’s finest minds.

He remarked that whether in the executive or legislative arms of government, Prof. Aminu’s focus was always on how to uplift citizens by tackling poverty, hunger, and disease — working tirelessly to make Nigeria a better place.

Acclaming the late Professor as an uncommon patriot and a brilliant intellectual with a fertile mind, Senator Mark said his passing has created a huge vacuum in the nation.

He, however, took solace in the fact that Prof. Aminu left behind a legacy of dedicated service, patriotism, and integrity — values worthy of emulation by present and future generations.