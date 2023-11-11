Jubilation as PDP’s Dino Melaye wins his polling unit

There’s currently massive jubilation at the polling unit of Dino Melaye, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in kogi state.

The poling unit located at an pen space in Iluafon quarters, RA: Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu LGA, of Kogi State.

Politics Nigeria reports indicate that Melaye won his polling unit with a total of 210 votes.

READ ALSO: What I told House of Reps about Mohbad- Pretty Okafor.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) got a total of 22 votes.

Earlier, Politics Nigeria reports that there was heavy security presence comprising of police and officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the polling unit.

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com