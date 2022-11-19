Jubilation as FG appoints Monica Eimunjeze as acting DG of NAFDAC

By Doosuur Iwambe

Monica Eimunjeze, a Ddirector in the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has been appointed as the acting director-general of the agency.

Mojisola Adeyeye, the former director-general, is said to have commenced her retirement leave.

In an internal memo dated November 1, Augustine Oboli, an assistant director, said the management is in receipt of a letter appointing Eimunjeze as acting director-general.

Oboli, who copied 27 directors in the memo, said Eimunjeze’s appointment took effect from November 12.

The management is in receipt of a letter appointing Dr Monica Eimunjeze as the acting director-general of NAFDAC with effect from November 12, 2022,” the letter reads.

“I am therefore directed to bring this development to you for information and guidance.”

Until her appointment, Eimunjeze was the agency’s director of registration and regulatory affairs.

Before then, she served as the technical assistant to the director-general of NAFDAC and as the director, drug evaluation and research.

Eimunjeze graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, with a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy in 1986 and obtained a doctorate in pharmacy from Mercer University, Georgia, USA.

Meanwhile, there is wield jubilation at the agency over her appointment.

A top union leader who pleaded anonymity said that the staffs of the agency were happy because the acting Director General is one of them who have worked in the agency for a long time, hence, have a good understanding of the agency.

He stressed that the five-year tenure of the former Director General were years of backwardness and stagnation by the agency.

“We are elated that the Federal government in its wisdom have appointed an acting DG for NAFDAC. Dr. Monica is one of us. She has been here for over ten years and she understands the challenges of the agency, hence, we believe she will give a good account of herself.

“We commend the Federal Government for its quick intervention because we were about to embark on an industrial action because of the refusal of the former DG to go for her retirement leave.

“We are happy and ready to work with her to restore the lost years of the agency,” the union leader said.

Also, key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry have also expressed gladness over the new appointment by the health ministry.

A prominent pharmacist in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who pleaded not to be named said that the last four years was “terrible” for NAFDAC.

“We have never experienced such backwardness in NAFDAC as this last four years. I can describe it as years of backwardness. Things have gone bad in the country in terms of regulation of pharmaceutical and related products.

“We are glad that there is a wind of change. We believe the new DG will do well and we will support her”

