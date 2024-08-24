Joshua Oluwatobi: The 36 year old founder of Nord Automobile

BY MURPHY AJIBADE ALABI

Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobi, chairman /CEO of NORD, is the first child in his family. He was born in 1988.

He attended Nigeria Navy School for his Primary and Secondary education. He studied soil sciences and farm mechanisation from 2004 to 2010 at the Olabisi Onabanjo University.

He currently just completed his Masters of Business Administration, MBA at the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Nigeria.

In 2012, Tobi served in the National Youth Service Corp at Mercedes-Benz Nigeria where he was retained after his service. He was given the responsibility to manage the Mercedes-Benz van division in Nigeria.

From 2013 to 2015, he was able to grow the market share of Mercedes-Benz vans from less than 1% to 7%. In 2013, he won the Mercedes-Benz Best Sales Performance for Africa.

After his trip to Mercedes-Benz factories in Europe and Asia, he realised that with hard work and focus, we can build our own Nigerian global and reliable auto brand.

In April 2015, together with some investors, Tobi started Jetvan Automobiles Limited to take the Mercedes-Benz vans sales and after-sales to the next level. He was at Jetvan as CEO until April 2018 when he left the company to enable him focus on building his own brand and company “Nord Automobile Limited”.

He now assembles his own elegant, reliable, durable, and cost-efficient vehicles that are as good as any vehicle in the world. According to the last valuation, Nord Automobile is worth a little over N4.2 billion.