Leading Conservative MPs, including Josephine Oboh MacLeod, attended a recent fundraising event for Conservative Party MP candidate Roger Hirst MP for Essex, who is running for reelection.

As the first woman of African heritage to run for a council seat in Milngavie, Scotland on the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party ticket, eairlier Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod has created history.

While the fundraising was a huge success, Josephine Oboh-MacLeod, a well-known conservative and unionist party member, Nigerian, CEO of the Jom charity, art collector, and head of the CPF East Dunbartonshire Scotland, pointed out that there are still more good things up the sleeves of the conservatives for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Home Secretary Rt Hon James Cleverly MP, the distinguished guest of honor, was also present.

As the first African woman to run for a council seat in Milngavie, Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party, Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod was part of an amazing reception that was attended by notable politicians, members, activists, and supporters.

On Monday, Oboh-Macleod participated in the hustings and interview conducted by the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party. She is the first Black member of BAME heritage to run for councillor in East Dunbartonshire.

READ ALSO: Shaibu builds, hands over houses to staff

The following was part of Oboh-Macleod’s thank-you speech: “I am glad that the Scottish Conservative Party approved that a BAME person of black African heritage run for a councillor position, the first time in East Dumbatonshire, Scotland, history and recently to be chosen as the conservative policy forum (CPF) leader in East Dunbartonshire.

“I express my sincere gratitude to the Conservative Party for providing me with this wonderful chance.

“It’s just the beginning for me in local, national, and global politics, and it marks the start of a new era in the advancement of an inclusive political agenda.