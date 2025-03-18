Jos tomato prices slashes, farmers count losses, buyers rejoice

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The price of tomatoes in Jos, Plateau State, has witnessed a dramatic drop from ₦31,000 per basket in December 2024 to as low as ₦15,000 in March 2025, a staggering reduction that has sparked both celebrations and frustrations across the state. This drastic price cut is primarily attributed to a surge in tomato production, fueled by favourable dry-season farming practices that have resulted in a glut in the market.

Local government areas such as Mangu, Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Jos North, and Jos South have all contributed to the surplus, with tomatoes flooding the markets at unprecedented levels. The influx of these tomatoes has driven down the prices of both large and small baskets of tomatoes.

In December 2024, a large basket of tomatoes was sold at ₦31,000 and ₦33,000, but by March 2025, the price for the same basket had dropped to between ₦15,000 and ₦18,000. The smaller basket, which previously fetched between ₦12,000 and ₦13,000, is now available for as little as ₦5,500. This sharp decline has created an unexpected windfall for consumers, but for the farmers and traders who have invested considerable resources into their crops, the situation is far from a celebration.

The price drop is a result of a combination of factors, with dry season farming playing a significant role. This period of farming is crucial in Plateau, as it enables farmers to grow crops during the off-peak seasons, thereby boosting the overall supply of agricultural products.

In the case of tomatoes, the dry season farming has ensured that the state has an abundant supply to meet year-round demand. However, the downside to this is that, while consumers benefit from affordable prices, farmers are often left to contend with a market flooded with their produce, driving prices down and eating into their profits.

The markets in the Jos metropolis, including well-known centers such as Building Materials, Farin Gada, and Taminus, are experiencing the consequences of this price drop. The retail prices have been significantly reduced, with many customers expressing satisfaction over the bargains available in the market.

For example, Cynthia Chukwuka, a regular shopper, shared her delight with the price reductions. “The current prices allow me to purchase in larger quantities, benefiting my household. I can now stock up on tomatoes and even experiment with new recipes;” she told BusinessDay in an interview.

Christiana, another buyer at the Farin Gada market in Jos, echoed similar sentiments, hoping that prices would continue to drop. “Lower prices make it easier for families to incorporate tomatoes into their meals. It’s a relief, especially given the rising cost of other essential foods.”

While the shoppers are taking advantage of the price cuts, the farmers and traders are finding themselves in a difficult situation. For many of them, the sharp price drop means they are selling their produce at a loss. Shehu Ibrahim, a farmer in the state, expressed his frustration.

“The current prices are insufficient to cover production costs, let alone provide a profit. Many of us took loans for cultivation, and now we are struggling to repay. If this situation persists, it could severely impact our ability to get credit for future tomato cultivation;” Ibrahim expressed his frustration.

Ibrahim’s sentiments were shared by John Aware, another farmer who has been affected by the glut. “The prevailing prices are leading to significant losses. If this continues, many farmers might be discouraged from growing tomatoes in the future, which could jeopardize our livelihoods;” Aware said.

The situation is compounded by the fact that tomatoes are a major cash crop for farmers on the Plateau, and the dry season harvest typically holds the promise of higher income. However, the market glut has flipped this expectation on its head, leaving many farmers disillusioned and in debt.

According to Ibrahim, the fact that tomatoes are usually grown during the dry season only adds to the cyclical nature of the price drop. It’s always the same. we plant more tomatoes in the dry season, and when the harvest comes in, the market is flooded. The result is always the same, prices crash;” he said.

Despite these challenges, the farmers are not without hope. Some are calling for greater intervention from the government to help stabilize prices and ensure that the farmers can cover their costs. According to Aware, “There needs to be a balance between supply and demand, so that we don’t end up losing all the investments we’ve made into our farms.”

The role of the Plateau State government in these developments cannot be understated. In an exclusive interview with BusinessDay, Ishaku Bugama, the Plateau State commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, discussed the government’s efforts to boost tomato production in the state.

He attributed the current surplus to a range of strategic interventions spearheaded by the Governor Caleb Mutfwang administration.

“We have seen a concerted effort to increase tomato production in Plateau State,” Bugama explained.

According to him, “When Governor Mutfwang took office, he recognised that agriculture, especially tomatoes and vegetables, should be prioritized. He established a dedicated crop zone for tomatoes, which significantly boosted local production. These initiatives have been a key factor in the reduction of tomato prices in the state.”

Bugama’s statements shed light on the broader context of agricultural policy in the state, which aims to achieve food security and economic stability through the promotion of local farming. The interventions, according to Bugama, have not only led to an increase in production but also contributed to the reduction in tomato prices, much to the benefit of consumers.

“The efforts of Governor Mutfwang have led to an increase in local production of tomatoes, and this has made it possible for consumers to access cheaper tomatoes.

It is a win-win for the people of Plateau, while consumers are able to purchase tomatoes at affordable prices, the state’s agricultural economy is being bolstered,” he added.

For the state government, the agricultural boom represents a success in its strategy to improve the livelihoods of farmers, but it also highlights the challenges of balancing production with market demand.

The state’s intervention, particularly in creating more opportunities for local tomato farming, has certainly boosted supply, but it has also underscored the need for measures to stabilise market prices.

The surplus in tomato production is not unique to Plateau State. Across the country, the dry season farming cycle often leads to bumper harvests, followed by market gluts and price reductions.

This pattern is seen as both a blessing and a curse for farmers. On one hand, it ensures that crops are available year-round, but on the other hand, it can lead to financial instability if the oversupply causes prices to drop too drastically.

The question remains: how can the government better assist farmers in navigating the challenges posed by these market fluctuations? Some suggest that the government could provide more training and resources on post-harvest management and storage to help preserve the excess produce, which could then be sold at more stable prices.

Others argue that the government should explore options to help farmers diversify their crops, thus reducing their reliance on a single commodity like tomatoes.

At present, the future of tomato farming in Plateau State is uncertain. While the state’s agricultural policies have led to impressive gains in production, they have also revealed the vulnerability of farmers to market forces beyond their control.

With the current situation in the state, farmers are struggling to make ends meet, while consumers are reaping the benefits of affordable prices.

It remains to be seen how the government, farmers, and consumers will adapt to this delicate balance in the coming seasons.

As the tomato glut continues to disrupt local markets, the story of Jos’s tomato prices serves as a reminder of the complexities of agricultural economies and the thin line between abundance and losses.