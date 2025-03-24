Jos tenants laments as rent crisis hits Jos

By Kingsley Chukwuka

In recent times, house rent in Jos, Plateau State capital, has risen dramatically, putting significant strain on tenants and families already grappling with the cost-of-living crisis.

One-bedroom apartment that was rented for between N200,000 and N250,000 annually, a year ago, has now soared to between N350,000 and N400,000. In some prime areas of the city, such as Rayfield, Rantiya, and the Government Reserved Area (GRA), rent prices have skyrocketed to as high as N550,000, with some landlords demanding as high as N700,000 for that same apartment.

This sharp increase has left many tenants frustrated and struggling to keep up with the rising costs.

Some tenants, who spoke with our correspondent shared their frustration, revealing how the increase in rent has had a devastating effect on their finances.

“I’ve been living in this apartment for two years now. My rent used to be N550,000, but when I came to renew it, I was shocked to be told that the new rent would be N700,000. I barely make enough to cover the old rent, and now this increase is unbearable. I don’t know how long I can stay in this apartment,” Jude, a resident of Rayfield, said.

Another tenant, James, echoed similar concerns. “The increase in rent is so sudden and unfair. We are already struggling with the high cost of basic necessities. Now, on top of that, we have to deal with landlords raising rents to ridiculous amounts. I don’t see how this is sustainable for most of us who are just trying to make ends meet,” he said visibly upset.

The reasons for the sharp increase in rent are being attributed to several factors, with the high cost of building materials being one of the most cited.

Landlords argue that the surge in construction materials such as cement, steel, and labour costs has made it more expensive to maintain old buildings and build new properties.

A landlord in Rantiya, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The increase in rent is a direct result of the rising cost of building materials. As much as we understand the plight of tenants, we also have to account for the fact that maintaining a house is becoming more expensive by the day.”

A caretaker from the GRA area explained the situation from a different angle, noting that many landlords now see the current market as an opportunity to demand higher rents.

“We’re in a situation where demand is high, and with the influx of people, especially those with more disposable income, landlords feel justified in increasing rent,” said the caretaker.

“Some landlords do not mind inflating the rent to cater to wealthy individuals, including those engaged in internet fraud, who can afford to pay higher amounts.” the caretaker who pleaded anonymity added.

Interestingly, it has also been reported that some of the tenants themselves have noticed an increase in the number of individuals they believe are ‘Yahoo boys’ (a local term for internet fraudsters) who are willing to pay almost any amount for rented apartments.

“Some landlords have no problem with this because they know that such tenants will pay whatever they ask for. It’s becoming a problem because we, the regular tenants, have to suffer because of this,” said James another tenant.

NUJ urges Plateau government to regulate rent

During a recent meeting of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, members discussed the urgent need for the state government to intervene in controlling the rapid rise in rents.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, signed by Ayuku Pwaspo and Mary Damtur, the state chairman and secretary respectively, the union voiced its concerns, urging the government to act swiftly to address the issue before it becomes an insurmountable burden for average citizens.

The union expressed concern that the continuous hike in rent prices has been causing significant financial strain and hardship to citizens, making it increasingly difficult for many to secure affordable housing and commercial spaces.

The union emphasized that the skyrocketing rent was not only burdening individuals and families but also hindering business growth.

The Congress called on the state government to step in and regulate the escalating rent, ensuring that both tenants and landlords are treated fairly.

They also called for a more transparent and balanced approach to the housing and real estate market, to prevent further economic hardship for citizens and to promote stability in the state’s rental sector.

The growing rent crisis in Jos has also captured the attention of lawmakers in Plateau State. Gabriel Dewan, speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and the member representing Pankshin North, voiced his concerns over the sharp rent increases in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

Speaking during one of the assembly’s plenary sessions, Dewan called on the state government to regulate the housing market, citing the need for affordable shelter for the people.

“We must ensure that basic human rights are upheld. Shelter is one of the most essential needs for every citizen. The current economic conditions and the constant hike in rents are putting undue hardship on the people of Jos, particularly tenants who are struggling to make ends meet,” Dewan stated in his motion.

“We are calling on the government to step in and regulate the rates at which rents are charged in the Jos and Bukuru areas. This is in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to adequate shelter and housing,” Dewan added, referring to sections 16(1)(d), 17(2)(h), and 34(1) of the Constitution.

Dewan also urged the Plateau State government to direct the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to engage with the association of landlords and other stakeholders to work towards reducing rents to more affordable levels. He emphasized that the state must put in place policies to ensure that housing remains accessible for all citizens, regardless of their income levels.

“With the current economic situation in our country today and the significant increase in the cost of living and the rate at which landlords are increasing house rent in Jos and Bukuru metropolis has further contributed to undue hardship on tenants who are struggling to make ends meet.

This is a critical matter that we need to call on the Government to look into it through its appropriate Ministry Department and Agencies not only to alleviate the suffering of tenants but to also stimulate economic growth and development in Plateau State.

“Now therefore, I call on this House to resolve to call on the Plateau State Government to direct State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and other relevant Ministries Department and Agencies to Put policies in place that will regulate the rate of charges of house rent in Jos and Bukuru metropolis.

Engage with Association of Landlords in Plateau State and urge them to reduce house rent for tenants in Jos and Bukuru metropolis to a more affordable amount. I so move.”

The lawmaker’s call for intervention has gained support among other lawmakers and residents, who have highlighted the dire consequences of unchecked rent hikes.

Many have noted that the unchecked rise in rents is not only making it harder for the average person to secure a place to live but is also driving more people into slums or informal settlements where living conditions are far from ideal.

“We are not just asking for government intervention as tenants, but as human beings who deserve basic right. we need the government to step in before things get out of hand”; a tenant in Rayfield noted.

Despite the growing concern, some landlords remain adamant in their position, stating that they cannot lower rents given the rising cost of maintenance and repairs.

A landlord in Rayfield who preferred anonymity explained, “When you look at the cost of repairs, maintenance, and the cost of building materials, it becomes clear why we have to raise rents. It’s not because we want to take advantage of tenants, but because the economics of running a property have changed.”

For now, many residents are left wondering if the state government will heed the calls for action or if the rent crisis will continue to spiral out of control. As debates continue in the state assembly, it remains to be seen whether lawmakers and the government will find a solution to this pressing issue, or if tenants will continue to bear the brunt of skyrocketing rents.

The Plateau State government has yet to make an official response to the call for intervention, but tenants, NUJ and lawmakers alike remain hopeful that a resolution will soon be found to provide relief to those most affected by the current rent hikes.