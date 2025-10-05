Jos political jamboree shows Tinubu’s priorities – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, Former Vice President, has criticised President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership for misplaced priorities during their visit to Plateau State on Saturday.

Tinubu and top APC figures attended the burial of the mother of Nentewe Yilwata, APC National Chairman, in Jos.

Atiku, however, faulted the president’s presence at what he called a “political carnival” while insecurity continues to ravage parts of the country.

“With large swathes of the country still under siege from unrelenting insecurity and thousands of innocent lives lost, it is deeply unfortunate that President Bola Tinubu has not, for once, found it worthy to visit any of the affected states to commiserate with the grieving citizens,” Atiku said in a personally signed statement.

He argued that Plateau, one of the most terrorised states in North-Central Nigeria, deserved the president’s empathy rather than his attendance at a partisan gathering.

“It is a sad reflection of priorities and a glaring mockery of leadership that while families in Plateau continue to bury their loved ones, President Tinubu chose to grace a political funeral rather than stand with the people in their darkest hour,” he stated.

Atiku further noted that the president’s failure to visit massacre sites in Benue, Niger, and Kwara shows “a heartless exhibition of disregard for empathy, compassion, and the dignity of human life.”

“The message could not be clearer: this is a President who would rather feast than feel — a leader who finds pleasure where the people find pain. The Nigerian people are watching — and they will remember,” he said.