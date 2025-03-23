Jonathan slams Tinubu over emergency rule in Rivers, says action capable of tarnishing Nigeria’s image

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his proclamation of emergency rule in Rivers State. He warned that the action is capable of tarnishing Nigeria’s image on the international scene.

Jonathan made the declaration Saturday while speaking at the annual colloquium organised by the Haske Satumari Foundation in Abuja. Jonathan accused all three arms of government of misusing their authority.

He said; “As a former president and also from the Niger Delta, when the issue of suspending the governor of Rivers state came up, I think people called on me, President Jonathan and ex-President Obasanjo to say something.

“People expected us to say something about what was happening. But traditionally, all over the world, former presidents hardly make statements about what the current presidents are doing because of the tension it could create in the country.

“What is happening in Nigeria today regarding the situation in Rivers state is like an Indian proverb that says: ‘If somebody is sleeping, really sleeping, you can easily wake up that person. But if that person is pretending to sleep, you (will) find it difficult to wake up that person.’

“The key actors in Nigeria, from the executive to the legislature, judiciary and the Senate and the judiciary… they know the correct thing to do. But they are refusing to do it.

“They are pretending to sleep and waking such a person is extremely difficult because the person knows the right thing. A clear abuse of office and clear abuse of power cutting across from the three arms of government — from the executive to the parliament and the judiciary.”

Regretting that the actions by the key actors in the executive and legislative arms of government were capable of painting the country in a negative light, the ex-President urged politicians to recognise their collective responsibility in governance.

Jonathan’s comments were in reaction to President Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State. Consequently, that led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly for six months.

Defending the decision, Tinubu had explained that it was aimed at restoring stability amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

He remarked; “By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.”

To oversee governance during the emergency period, Tinubu announced; “In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State. For the avoidance of doubt, this declaration does not affect the judicial arm of Rivers State, which shall continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate.”