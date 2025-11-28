Jonathan returns to Nigeria after leaving coup-hit Guinea-Bissau

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has returned to Nigeria after being evacuated from Guinea-Bissau in the wake of a military takeover in the West African nation. He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday evening.

A video from the airport showed Jonathan alighting from a Guinea-Bissau government aircraft as officials and supporters gathered to welcome him.

The former president had travelled to the country as head of the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission to monitor last Sunday’s presidential and legislative polls.

Jonathan and his delegation were still carrying out their duties when soldiers announced they had seized power, suspended the electoral process, and assumed control “until further notice”.

Amid reports that the former president was stranded, Nigeria’s house of representatives on Thursday urged the federal government to deploy diplomatic channels to ensure his safe return. Hours later, the ministry of foreign affairs confirmed that Jonathan had been successfully evacuated.

“Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau,” Kimiebi Ebienfa, the ministry’s spokesperson, said. “He left on a special flight with members of his delegation, including Mohamed Chambas.”

The Nigerian government reiterated its commitment to working with regional partners to guarantee a swift restoration of constitutional order and normality in Guinea-Bissau following the coup