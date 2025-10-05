Jonathan denies misrepresentation of Boko Haram comments

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has dismissed reports suggesting he implicated late President Muhammadu Buhari in Boko Haram’s insurgency against his government, describing such claims as misleading.

Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s media aide, in a statement on Saturday, clarified that the former president’s remarks during a recent discussion on Nigeria’s security challenges were misrepresented by some media outlets.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that the former President’s comments were grossly misrepresented.

“At no time did Dr. Jonathan suggest, imply, or insinuate that President Buhari had any connection with Boko Haram or that he supported the group in any form,” the statement read.

According to Eze, Jonathan merely referenced a documented episode where Boko Haram falsely invoked the names of respected public figures as possible mediators, without their knowledge or consent, to exploit divisions and weaken public trust in government.

“The point Dr. Jonathan sought to make was that Boko Haram, in its characteristic deceit, often invoked the names of respected public figures to sow confusion, exploit political divisions, and undermine public confidence in government,” Eze said.

He added that Jonathan’s position was clear: “If indeed Buhari was their choice negotiator, why didn’t Boko Haram expeditiously bring their evil terrorist agenda to an end when the retired General became president?”

The statement stressed that Jonathan recognizes Buhari “stood firmly against terrorism and was himself a target of Boko Haram violence,” noting that both men shared a common goal of restoring peace in Nigeria.