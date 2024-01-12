JOM Charity fights in favour of Maria Mutadiua about her late son’s burial in Scotland

JOM Charity SCIO has stated that denying Maria Mutadiua her right to attend her biological son Quinton Isaac Maliya’s funeral would be against humanity’s natural path and a tremendous injustice to motherhood.

Hence, to bring Mutadiua justice and to persuade the relevant Scottish authorities to look into Quinton’s death, a 14-year-old, JOM Charity SCIO launched a campaign.

In a follow-up today, Friday, Maria Mutadiua, the late Quinton’s biological mother, was present at a meeting in Glasgow with representatives from the Scottish Police, Women Integration Network (WIN), and Scottish Social Services. Josephine Oboh-Macleod, the founder and trustee of JOM Charity SCIO, was also present.

Late Quinton Isaac Maliya

Quinton committed suicide on January 4 by plunging in front of a moving train, according to a statement from Mabel Oboh, Human Rights and Communication Coordinator at Jom Charity SCIO Scotland.

Based on the requests of the Smiths and Samantha, Maria Mutadiua’s 18-year-old daughter, who has also been in their care since she was four years old and the Scotland social services have not relented on stopping Maria from attending Quinton’s funeral, Oboh stated.

The Scotland social services further asked that JOM Charity halt Maria’s ongoing petition. But Oboh Macleod insisted that the charity organization needs an official letter from the authorities to that effect.

“However, they agreed to look into Quinton’s case file and provide Maria with his growing-up details. Additionally, the Police stated that they are still looking into the cause of death,” Oboh continued.

The important thing to remember, according to Mabel Oboh, JOM Charity’s Human Rights coordinator, is “Quinton’s biological mother, Maria Mutadiua, who is currently in a state of great distress and her other children are still not being allowed to attend her late son’s funeral to pay their last respect despite her pleas”.

“JOM Charity SCIO is a well-known Charity organization in Scotland amongst other organizations and individuals who are representing Maria on humanitarian grounds.

“We consider that it is wrong to deny Maria and her other children their natural rights to pay their last respect.

At the age of two, Quinton was taken away from Maria without any justification that involved abuse, neglect, or her consent.

Therefore, JOM Charity also requests that the authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons behind the sudden decision of a 14-year-old boy to jump in front of a speeding train and end up ripped into pieces.

The Charity organization also confirmed that the Scottish police have promised to investigate the possible reasons behind Quinton’s death, and the charity is looking forward to receiving answers.