Jokolo accepts Supreme Court removal as Emir of Gwandu

By Andrew Orolua

The deposed 19th Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Almustapha Haruna Jokolo, has conceded to the decision of the Supreme Court which on Wednesday affirmed his removal from the throne by 3 to 2 split judgement after a long legal battle that spanned two decades.

He described the Supreme Court final decision as the will of Almighty Allah. adding that “Almighty Allah’s Will has prevailed, and we are in total submission to His Divine Will,” he said.

He said, although the judgment did not favor him, he believes it reflects a higher purpose known only to God.

His reaction is contained in a statement issued to the public. The former Emir expressed deep spiritual acceptance of the court’s split final decision.

He acknowledged Supreme Court Justices Uwani Abba Aji and Ibrahim Musa Saulawa for delivering what he described as courageous minority judgments, calling them “real, respected, and honorable members of the Supreme Court.”

However, Jokolo criticized other members of the judiciary, accusing some of compromising justice. He warned that divine retribution awaits those who perpetuate injustice.

Additionally, he directed strong remarks at certain traditional rulers and political figures in Kebbi State, accusing them of betrayal and manipulation.

“To those who thrive in perpetuating injustice, they should know that Almighty Allah is Just, abhors injustice, and is very swift in retributive justice,” he stated.

Jokolo praised the efforts of his legal team, particularly Barrister Sylvester Imhanobe, whom he credited for representing him across numerous courts, including state, federal, and appellate courts, without losing a single case until the final Supreme Court ruling.

He commended Imhanobe’s unwavering dedication, integrity, and personal sacrifices, despite not holding the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The former Emir Alhaji Jokolo expressed deep gratitude to his supporters, legal counsel, family, and the general public. He reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria and to the responsibilities he believes are divinely placed on his shoulders.

“I shall never fail you in my next line of service to my beloved country, Nigeria,” he pledged.