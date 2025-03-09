‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Premieres in Paris Before Worldwide Release

The much-awaited sequel to ‘Joker,’ starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is set to make its grand debut in Paris ahead of its global rollout. The highly anticipated film, directed by Todd Phillips, is expected to offer a fresh take on the psychological thriller genre, this time infused with musical elements.

Early reviews from select critics suggest that ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ delivers a gripping and intense cinematic experience, potentially redefining the franchise. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck, while Lady Gaga takes on the intriguing role of Harley Quinn, adding a new layer of complexity to the story.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

The Paris premiere has attracted significant global attention, with fans and industry insiders eager to witness how the sequel expands on the dark and chaotic world of its predecessor. With its bold stylistic choices and an electrifying musical component, the film is already sparking conversations about its potential impact on both the comic book and psychological thriller genres.

Following its Paris debut, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is set for a worldwide theatrical release, with expectations running high for another box office triumph.