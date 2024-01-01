Joel Obi set to join Serie C club, Vis Pesaro

Nigeria midfielder, Joel Obi is close to a transfer to Italian Serie C outfit, Vis Pesaro.

Obi, who was part of Super Eagles’ squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is currently a free agent.

According to Italian transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio, Vis Pesaro are pushing to sign Obi in the current transfer window.

Vis Pesaro are hopeful Obi’s signing will help them avoid relegation.

The 32-year-old once featured for top Italian clubs like Inter Milan, Parma, Torino, Chievo Verona, Salernitana and Reginna.

He also once had stint in Turkish Super Lig, Alanyaspor.