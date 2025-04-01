JMG urges families to celebrate Eid el-Fitr with love and unity

By Godwin Anyebe

JMG Limited, a premier provider of electro-mechanical solutions in Nigeria, celebrates with Muslim Faithful on their Eid-el-Fitri festival, in commemoration of the successful one-month Ramadan fasting, urging them to remain committed to the tenets of the Islamic religion.

The company also calls on Muslims to have a peaceful celebration and uphold rightness with love and unity to ensure a peaceful festival.

The Group General Manager of JMG Limited, Rabi Jammal, averred that the company identifies with worthy cause that affects Nigerians, and as an electro-mechanical solutions provider, ensures its integrated solutions are utilised for a memorable celebration.

Jammal further admonishes the Islamic believers to avail themselves of the company’s products through the Jamara Home, a subsidiary of JMG Limited, a leading destination for electronics and home appliances in Nigeria, to make the celebration worthwhile. It also offered special sales deals to Muslims during the Ramadan period on its high-quality products.

READ ALSO: Senator Natasha home-coming: Kogi Govt bans rallies, movement

JMG Limited with solutions that offer unrivaled comfort, safety, and efficiency to the structures where people work and live, has expertise in power generation, electrical infrastructures, vertical transportation, cooling systems, and air compressors.

In line with its clean energy initiative, the company prioritises sustainable power solutions, offering solar and cost-effective hybrid options, including Lithion inverters and batteries since 2018, as well as Livfast inverters & batteries in 2022.

It expanded its solar power offerings with LONGi solar panels, Deye lithium batteries, and Must solar inverters, in 2024, with alternative power solutions to customers.

By leveraging engineering innovation and renewable energy solutions, JMG continues to support global efforts in achieving SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), driving the transformation towards a cleaner, more efficient energy future.