JJC Skillz remarries secretly

Didn’t they say there is no smoke without fire? We will just leave it at that as the buzz says that former JJC Skillz, husband to top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has remarried secretly in Nigeria.

According to trending media reports, the music producer got married to an Ebira bride secretly in Kano state few months after parting ways with Funke.

Sources within the entertainment industry suggest that owing to the nature of his marriage to Funke who is now a Deputy Governorship candidate under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Lagos State, JJC refused to take photos at the event so as to keep things under wraps but still a video of his ‘alleged’ marriage to his new bride made the rounds across online platforms.

Information scooped from the couple’s alleged wedding invitation card showed the event took place on February 10, 2023.

The decision by JJC Skillz to remarry a few months after parting ways with Funke has sparked off series of mixed feelings on social media amongst the women folks who frowned at the speed with which the dude consummated a new union.

But someone teased that he would come begging ‘Aunty Jenifa’ when her dreams of becoming a Deputy Governor pulls through. Anyway…six more days to go!

