Jisalo charges NNMA to recognize more Nigerians for National awards

By Tom Okpe

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Zaphaniah Jisalo has urged Nigerian National Merit Award, (NNMA) to seek out more Nigerians,. home and abroad who have excelled in their different vocations for consideration into the National Merit award.

Jisalo made this known in Abuja on Thursday during his familiarisation tour of Parastatals under the supervision of his Ministry on a visit to Nigerian National Merit Award.

The Minister who expressed shock that since 1979 that the award was instituted, only few persons have so far, been conferred with honours, adding that selection should be expanded to include politicians and even young people who have excelled in different endeavours.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ibiene Roberts noted that the familiarisation visit was to ensure harmonious coordination of Government policies and projects, particularly, those that require cooperation between different ties of Government and Parastatals.

She said: “Accountability and transparency in Government business and resources should be held in trust while projects should be worth the value for money spent.”

Earlier, the Acting Secretary, Nigerian National Merit Award, Mercy Moro’a, lauded the Minister for the visit, saying it was the first, since inception of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration.

She however, pleaded with the Minister to use his parliamentary experience to help, improve their poor budgetary allocations so that they can carry out their mandate and be able to maintain the Merit House.

