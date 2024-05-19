Jimmy Jatt: Four decades as a disc jockey

BY ORIAKU IJELE

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Jimmy Amu, popularly known as DJ Jimmy Jatt, on Friday celebrated 40 years of his career.

Jimmy Jatt is revered as one of the pioneering Afrobeats hip-hop disc jockeys in Nigeria

He started out his music career as a rapper under the sobriquet, Master J, but delved into disc jockeying after failure in getting signed by a record label.

Jimmy Jatt took to his Instagram page to celebrate the milestone with display of pictures showing how he began his career from 1984.

He wrote: “40 years of being behind the decks and still spinnin’ strong… Drom Vinyl to Digital… Still rockin’ them gigs….

“Old School… News School…. No School

rules OG… Oracle…Agba Awo… Fresh as ever 1984 to 2024…. Jimmy Jatt

beentheredonethat #recognize #consistency #premiumdj.”

Some celebrities and fans took to the comment section to celebrate him and the longevity of his career.

@Do2dtun, who is also know as the Energy Gad, wrote: “You started the year I was born. Like I always say, “He is so good; they named him thrice”.. you are legend that’s still killing it.”

Okey Bakassi added, “My mentor, brother and friend, a gentleman and king.”

Dj Consequence said, “Only One Jimmy Jatt”, while VjAdams commented by saying “King”.

Steve Onu, popularly known as Yaw, commented “Baba oooooo”, while Nikki Laoye said “Congratulations Egbon. Our very own Legend. You are a great blessing indeed. More grace to you and many more years of greater achievements in Jesus name, Amen.”

Actor Kunle Remi said, “Ancestor!!! Amadioha” while Music Producer, Sarz, said, “Wow”, and Dj Neptune commented, “No one come close to the master.”

Actor Alex Ekubo added, “ Egbon toh sure”, while Actress Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi said “Legend”, with Musical group, StylPlus, saying “Legendary”.

Koffi Tha Guru, a comedian, said “More grease and grace Baami. More spins to your needles.”

Orezi, who is also known as Mr Raggamofin, added, “Legendary international Dj Jimmyyyyy. Baba na master.”

A fan, Kunle Ibrahim, whose instagram handle is chief_ kay, said “ I give you my own Grammy of all time, more blessed life to live insha Allah.”

Another fan who goes by papychucky on instagram, said, “Why don’t we have hall of fame in our industry? The likes of Jimmy changed our industry and they really need to be honoured.”

Obaijostar commented, “Godfather of all time, senior man, you valid, surulere to the world.”

Dejaygfunk wrote: “Father father, I prostrate flat on the floor again and again sir. Bless God for keeping you strong so far, wish you so many more happy years ahead.”