Jigawa APC suffers setback as Ex-Deputy Governor, Gumel dumps party for PDP

Ex-gov Saminu Turaki, guber candidate Mustapha Lamido, others receive him

The fortunes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State have depleted further as a Former Deputy Governor of the State Ahmed Mamoud Gumel resigned his membership of the party to joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was happily received by former Jigawa State Governor H.E. Ibrahim Saminu Turaki (Turakin Kazaure) Jigawa State PDP Chairman, Hon. Ali Idris Diginsa, and the party governorship Candidate Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido (San Turakin Dutse), Dr. Babandi Ibrahim, Campaign DG, Hon. Nasiru Umar Roni, amongst many other party Stalwarts.

Gumel who was one of the 2023 APC aspirants for governorship primaries lost out in circumstances that have divided the party further with many still bearing the grudges against the Governor for imposing his Deputy as the guber candidate of the party

Gumel had announced his resignation in a letter dated 30th December, 2022 addressed to the Galangamawa Ward APC Chairman in Gumel local government area.

The letter reads in Part, “With all sense of respect and regards as a chairman, your person and your party to notify you of my resignation from All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I’m constrained to take this decision due to the obvious intra party conflict, disunity and lack of commitment and confidence on the party stalwarts towards the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections.”

Ahmed Gumel assured APC of his continued consultation with the party stakeholders for any future plans, he wished all the party members well in their present and future engagements.

Ahmed served as commissioner of finance during the administration of former Governor Ibrahim Saminu Turaki. He also served as Deputy Governor under former Governor Sule Lamido on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He had dumped the PDP a few months before the 2015 general elections for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that Lamido(jnr) the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator representing Jigawa North West Danladi Sankara for the second time in three weeks which had unsettled the ruling party in the state.

This was happening, as the Senator was reported to have stopped attending APC campaign rallies in the State, most recently the campaigns in two Local Government areas of Malam Madori and Kaugama the Senator was conspicuously absent.

Towards the end of November Lamido(jnr) came calling at the senator’s residence in Abuja which prompted speculations that Senator Sankara was on his way out of the party.

The speculation which may not be unfounded was coming against the backdrop that the Senator had declared his dissatisfaction with the conduct of the primary election which he backed out from in May.

In May, Mr Sankara who is also chairman Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation pulled out from the primary election for Jigawa North-west Senatorial District midway.

“I resolved to withdraw from participating in the ongoing primaries of Jigawa Northwest Senatorial District due to biased and preferential actions of the state party leader (Mr Badaru), Mr Sankara said in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Adamu.

“I will like to thank the people of Jigawa North-west for giving me the mandate to represent them at the red chamber on two occasions.

“For those who have supported me right from the beginning of my aspiration, I thank you all for believing in me and I hope everyone will understand this to be the will of Allah Almighty and as humans, we must accept whatever the lord designed for us,” Mr Sankara said in May while withdrawing from the senatorial race.

