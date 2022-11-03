Jide Akinyemi: Everyone has a role to play in curbing depletion of natural resources

An ideological contender is a person who has a strong sense of competitiveness and good judgment.

Akinjide Akinyemi is a reputable political candidate, and he recently contributed to Nigeria’s rising ecological tragedies.

Akinjide gave his opinion in an interview, and it is certainly one to take seriously.

He gave temperate advice that Nigerians should put into practice. He argues, however, that environmental protection has a wide range of implications, and as a result, everyone in Nigeria has a responsibility to play in addressing issues like pollution, climate change, and the depletion of natural resources, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

As a result, a task force or initiative may be established as a means of addressing Nigeria’s growing environmental threats, such as flooding. Using a grant from a funding source, for instance, a task force might decide to collaborate with youths to take pictures of the effects of environmental disasters in their localities. The preparation of a legislative bill and a series of community debates around the pictures would come next as a means to experience personally environmental action.

Statistics indicate that the majority of areas in Nigeria affected by flooding are rural and suburban areas, notably the deprived groups, which provides one explanation for this. Akinjide Akinyemi, on the other hand, agrees that the topic of young people engaging in ecological activism would bring about a variety of changes.

These changes are sustainable, and without them, the biodiversity that supports our way of life and our economic activity would cease to exist. He does, however, go on to say that biodiversity conservancy helps to reduce climate change, promotes human health, and creates jobs. Together, diversification and ecological sustainability boost robustness and act as protective barriers against extreme weather conditions including storms, floods, and droughts.

