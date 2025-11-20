Jibrin, Kalu mourns Senator Okey Ezea

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has mourned the passing of Senator Okey Ezea (Enugu North), who died on Tuesday in Lagos.

Born on August 11, 1963, the late Senator, a lawyer and businessman, was elected on the Labour Party platform to represent Enugu North Senatorial District during the 2023 general elections.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, extolled the virtues of the late lawmaker, describing him as a pan-Nigerian politician.

He said the late lawmaker, who was until his demise the Vice Chairman of both the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa and NEPAD, and the Senate Committee on Culture and Creative Economy, contributed immensely to the promotion of unity and progress in the country.

Describing the death as shocking, he said the late Enugu politician would be remembered for his commitment to the Nigerian project through his various contributions in and outside the Senate.

” Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family of my friend, his wife, Madam Chioma, his children, the entire people of Enugu North Senatorial District and Enugu State in general.

” May God grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Senator Okey Ezea was a patriotic Nigerian par excellence, who worked hard to enhance the standard of living of the people of Enugu North Senatorial district and beyond,” he said.

Also Senator Orji Uzor Kalu representing Abia North described Senator Okey Ezea’s death as a painful blow that has left him personally devastated.

He said in a statement yesterday that “Senator Ezea was more than a fellow legislator; he was a friend with whom I shared a close and sincere bond. Our friendship was built on mutual respect, brotherhood, and genuine affection.

“Our relationship extended far beyond the chambers of the Senate. With shared Catholic faith , we often celebrated Mass in the same Catholic chapel, lifting our voices to God in fellowship and reflection. Those quiet moments of prayer and spiritual communion remain etched in my heart. Senator Ezea was a man of humility, integrity, and steadfast faith. His devotion to God and his passion for service defined him in every sense.

“To the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, I extend my heartfelt condolences. The Senate has lost a principled voice, one who contributed with clarity, courage, and unshakable conviction. His absence will be deeply felt within our legislative family.

“I also console the Governor of Enugu state , Barrister Peter Mbah, and people of Enugu State, particularly the vibrant and dignified Nsukka community. Senator Ezea served you with pride, dedication, and an unbreakable commitment to your wellbeing. His death is a profound loss not just to Nsukka, but to our nation.

“To his immediate family, I pray that God grants you strength and comfort during this painful period. Your husband, father, brother, and son was a noble man whose legacy of service and faith will continue to shine.”