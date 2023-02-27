Jels Quiah Shines On Peter Pann Assisted New Single “Fear None”

On February 24th, 2023, Jels Quiah released his newest single “Fear None,” alongside Peter Pann, and it’s already turning heads.

The Liberian-born artist, known for his unique blend of Afrobeat and R&B, has once again demonstrated his exceptional talent with this latest release.

The song’s lyrics, coupled with Peter Pann’s stellar production, have made it a must-listen track for fans of modern contemporary African music.

Jels Quiah’s music has always stood out for its authenticity and his latest single is no exception.

From the moment the song starts, listeners are greeted with a strong bassline and heavy drums, which sets the tone for the song. Jels’ smooth vocals and flow complement each other, delivering a powerful message about God, self-confidence and resilience.

The track encourages listeners to be fearless in their pursuit of their goals and dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face.

One thing that makes “Fear None” stand out is its ability to appeal to a wide range of listeners.

The song is upbeat and infectious, with a catchy chorus that is sure to get stuck in your head. It’s the perfect song to play when you need a boost of energy or motivation.

The lyrics are relatable and inspiring, making it a song that people can use to channel their inner strength.

Jels Quiah’s music has always been deeply rooted in his African heritage. He has been consistent in showcasing the richness of the Liberian music scene in his songs.

This latest track is no different, blending Afrobeat and R&B to create a unique sound that is distinctly African. The song’s upbeat tempo, combined with the lyrics, is a testament to Jels Quiah’s creativity and talent.

As an artist, Jels Quiah has been on an upward trajectory, and “Fear None” is another indication of his growing influence. The Peter Pann produced song has already gained significant traction on radio and streaming platforms, with fans and music critics alike praising its production and message.

With his unique sound and powerful lyrics, Jels Quiah has firmly established himself as one of the most promising young artists in the African music scene.

