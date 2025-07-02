Jega harps on modernization of Nigeria’s livestock sector

BY KEHINDE AKINPELU

Presidential adviser and co-chairman Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee, Professor Attahiru Jega, has warned that Nigeria risks acute protein deficit and childhood stunting if the blueprint of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s livestock reform is not implemented.

He also revealed that in an attempt to close the protein deficit, Nigeria currently spends a whopping N1.5 billion annually on the importation of dairy products, mostly powder-milk, which is less nutritious.

Jega, however, said: “By 2030, with the effective implementation of President Tinubu’s livestock reforms initiatives, Nigeria would realistically create at least 5 million dignified, inclusive jobs across meat, dairy, leather, logistics and biogas industries—particularly for youth and women in rural and peri-urban communities.”

This is just as Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development, Saliu Mustapha, advocated that 6-7 % of Nigeria’s annual budget be earmarked for the agriculture sector to create more jobs in the country.

The duo spoke Monday in Ilorin, Kwara state, at the 2025 edition of the annual distinguished personality lecture of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ilorin, in honour of the lawmaker.

The lecture’s theme was “Political Economy of Livestock Development in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects.”

Jega, in his paper, said: “Projections indicate that by 2050, Nigeria’s population will reach nearly 400 million, positioning it as the third most populous nation globally. This demographic surge will necessitate a 253% increase in poultry meat, a 117% rise in beef and a staggering 577% expansion in milk production to satisfy domestic consumption requirements.

“These figures are not hypothetical abstractions; they are alarm bells. Without deliberate, anticipatory planning and long-term investments in livestock systems, Nigeria risks facing acute protein deficits, heightened food insecurity and intensified pressure on already fragile rural livelihoods.

“Meeting this projected demand cannot be accomplished through the inertia of business-as-usual practices. Instead, it calls for a bold reimagining of the sector’s architecture—anchored in sustainable intensification, climate-smart production and inclusive value chain development.

The alternative is an avoidable crisis in which growing populations, shrinking arable land and deteriorating ecosystems combine to worsen both rural poverty and national food dependency,” he said.

Jega identified low production, low-producing animal breed, infrastructural gaps, escalating farmers, harder conflict, lack of ranching graze, amongst others, as challenges militating against livestock development.

While commending Senator Mustapha for his contribution toward the development of the sector, the presidential adviser advocated a legal framework that would ensure the sustainability of the blueprint on livestock reforms.

In his remarks, Senator Mustapha, who announced a N10 million cash donation to the Faculty of Social Sciences, urged participants at the lecture to look inward and consider adopting a career in livestock as their means of livelihood.

He announced plans to assist in developing the university of Ilorin vast arable land to boost food production, serve as revenue generation and research centre for the university, saying discussion is on with a Chinese firm to actualise the project.

The senator said the next phase of his scholarship programme would deliberately focus on students interested in embracing a career in livestock development.