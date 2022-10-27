JEDC partners Police, NSCDC to apprehend electricity thieves

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Managing Director, Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed has partnered with the Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to halt the growing trend of electricity vandalism.

Mohammed made the appeal in Jos on Tuesday during a courtesy call paid to the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Batholomew Onyeka, and the Plateau State Commandant of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, Alexander Bissa Barunde in their separate offices respectively.

Speaking with the security Chiefs, the DisCo boss decried the evil of vandalism in the energy sector and called for concerted efforts by the security apparachiefs to stamp out the menace by protecting electricity installations and networks in their areas of operations.

He said it was disheartening to see the way electricity facilities were being destroyed by unscrupulous elements in society, stressing that their infamous activities were colossally impeding the mandate of his organisation.

Mohammed however urged the police boss and his NSCDC counterpart to help in fighting the scourge of energy theft and staff assault.

Commended the Police and the Civil Defence Corps for their assistance in tackling the danger posed by vandals and energy crooks so far, Mohammed disclosed that the company was losing humongous amounts of money to energy theft regularly.

“I seek your support to enable the company to tighten the noose against those bypassing the meters, looping, hooking, and tapping of electricity as well as illegal connections. With your support, hard times await those depredating our energy”.

Responding in separate remarks, the duo thanked the JEDC boss for the visits, saying that they had a very good and cordial relationship with the company.

According to the duo, “It is our responsibility to safeguard all national assets within our areas of jurisdiction. Many arrests as regards vandalism and energy thefts have been made by the security forces in the State.

“We promise not to abdicate our duties as our doors are open to you any day and anytime. Whenever you need us, let us know”, the security Chiefs said.

