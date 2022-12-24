JCNC boss Nnadi drums support for national carrier

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Chairman Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC), Comrade Hector Nnadi says Nigerians have a lot to gain from the floating of a national carrier by the government

Nnadi, who spoke in an interview with journalists on the need to support the initiative of the minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on the new national carrier said the carrier would confer a lot of advantages to the nation and continue to project Nigeria in good light at a point

Nnaji noted that many domestic airlines in the country have failed abysmally as they could not live up to the expectation of the masses.

The Chairman of JCNC urged stakeholders especially labour unions to see the proposed national carrier as their own and means of national pride.

Nnadi explained that with what was on ground, the airline when given the opportunity will transform the aviation industry and the economy of the nation

The JCNC boss noted that advantages from the establishment of national carrier in the country include creating jobs for the teeming jobless professionals such as pilots and engineers in the sector.

He advised Nigerians not to see the project as failure but to see what was happening as that of a teething problem of any organization adding that the country will come over it soonest

While Commending the federal government for the development recorded in the aviation sector, Nnadi applauded Senator Sirika for his bold steps in making the country proud through series of transformation recorded since his inception

The 2022 last quarter strategic retreat with the theme, “Establishment of Nigeria’s National Carrier-Aviation Unions’ Perspective”, was recently concluded in Owerri, Imo State with various labour leaders in the aviation sector participating.

