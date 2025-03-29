Jayson Tatum Suffers Ankle Sprain Ahead of NBA Playoffs

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has suffered an ankle sprain, sparking concerns about his availability as the team prepares for the NBA playoffs. The severity of the injury is currently being evaluated, with medical staff closely monitoring his condition.

Tatum, a key figure in the Celtics’ championship aspirations, sustained the injury during a recent game, leaving fans and teammates anxious about his recovery timeline. While the team remains optimistic about a swift return, his status for the start of the playoffs remains uncertain.

READ ALSO: Bills for Death Penalty Review, LG Reform, Others Pass Second Reading

“We’re taking it day by day,” a team spokesperson said. “Jayson is receiving the best care, and we’re hopeful he’ll be back soon.”

With the postseason fast approaching, the Celtics will look to manage his recovery carefully, ensuring he is in top shape for their championship push. Fans and analysts alike will be eagerly awaiting further updates on his condition in the coming days.