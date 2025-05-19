Jaylen Brown’s Injury Revealed After Celtics’ Playoff Exit

In a post-series revelation that has shocked fans and reignited debates about athlete health management, it was confirmed that Jaylen Brown played the final two games of the Boston Celtics’ playoff run with a partially torn meniscus in his left knee.

The injury came to light shortly after the Celtics were eliminated in a grueling 6-game series by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brown, a two-time All-Star and vital part of Boston’s dynamic duo alongside Jayson Tatum, struggled in the final games of the series, showing signs of limited mobility and reduced explosiveness.

While his toughness and will to play were evident—scoring 22 points in Game 6 despite the injury—his performance was visibly affected, particularly on defense and in transition.

This revelation has sparked concern over the Celtics’ decision-making regarding player health, especially in a high-stakes playoff environment.

Fans and analysts alike are questioning whether Brown should have been rested or if the team risked aggravating a serious injury for the sake of short-term gains.

The Celtics’ early exit marks another disappointing end for a franchise that has made multiple deep playoff runs in recent years but failed to capture a title.

Brown’s injury will also have implications for the off-season, as he may require surgery or extended rehab, which could affect Boston’s roster plans and training camp timeline.

The 2025 offseason will be pivotal for the Celtics, who must assess both roster balance and the long-term health of their star players if they hope to return to championship contention.