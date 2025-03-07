Japa: Don’t forget home, NiDCOM Boss tells Nigerians abroad

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerians migrating abroad to remain connected to their homeland and contribute to its development.

She emphasized that while migration is a personal choice, it should not lead to a complete disconnection from Nigeria.

Speaking at a Ramadan Lecture organized by No Dull Moment in Islam (NDMI) on the theme “The Intricacies of Japa Syndrome,” Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged that migration is a fundamental human right and a global phenomenon.

However, she stressed that the focus should be on making migration a journey of impact rather than abandonment.

She noted that leaving Nigeria in search of better opportunities is not wrong, citing the example of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who migrated from Makkah to Madinah for a better life but later returned to rebuild his homeland.

READ ALSO: Global Terrorism Index Ranking: Nigerians will assess security situation better than foreigners–Military

According to her, the emphasis should be on ensuring that Nigerians abroad stay engaged and contribute positively to the nation’s progress.

She highlighted the remarkable achievements of Nigerians in the diaspora, noting that 70 per cent of Black doctors in the Diaspora are Nigerians, while countless others are excelling in technology, business, sports, and entertainment.

Recently, Morotoluwa Ojomoh, a Nigerian, who won the Super Bowl Championship, returned home to a grand welcoming by the Nigerian Government.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa quoted Morotoluwa’s inspiring words:

“The grass is greener where you nurture it.”

Similarly, world boxing champion Anthony Joshua returned home in December 2024 to reconnect with his roots in Sagamu, Ogun State, where he was welcomed with love and pride.

While acknowledging the concerns around brain drain, the NiDCOM Chairman advocated for a paradigm shift towards brain circulation, where Nigerians abroad acquire skills, knowledge, and networks to contribute to national development.

She revealed that the Nigerian Diaspora contributes over $90 billion annually in remittances, one of the highest in Africa, proving that the Diaspora remains a critical asset for national development.

The NiDCOM Boss cautioned Nigerians abroad to avoid getting into trouble by understanding the laws, culture, and societal norms of their host countries.

She encouraged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria while excelling in their various fields.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa urged the diaspora community to invest in Nigeria through mentorship programs, business ventures, and community development projects.

She noted that, no matter where you go, come back home. The younger generation has a lot to offer Nigeria. Let us change the narrative from Japa to Impact.

She concluded by drawing from the spiritual significance of Ramadan, reminding everyone that patience, hope, and giving back are key tenets of faith.

“Nigeria is our home. We all have a role to play in making it a place of sanctuary, not just for ourselves but for future generations.”