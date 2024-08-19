Janus Henderson launches emerging markets debt hard currency exchange traded fund

By Godwin Anyebe

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) recently announced it has launched the Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (Fund). The ticker for the Fund is JEMB.

The Fund will be managed by Portfolio Managers Bent Lystbaek, Jacob Ellinge Nielsen, Thomas Haugaard, and Sorin Pirau, CFA.

The investment objective of the Fund seeks to provide a return from a combination of income and capital growth over the long term.

Over the long-term, EMD hard currency has delivered attractive returns when adjusted for credit quality, with half of the universe now investment-grade. Today, the asset class is offering yields similar in magnitude to US high yield corporate debt.

Hard currency debt for the Fund is issued by an EM-domiciled entity but denominated in another base currency – most often in US dollars or Euros. This allows for access to the debt of EM issuers, but with a more certain legal framework and insulated from the volatility of local currencies. All holdings in the Fund are fully hedged to the US dollar.

JEMB will expand our existing Emerging Markets Debt (EMD) Hard Currency strategy into the US market and further expand the firm’s active fixed income ETF suite of products.

“The launch of the Janus Henderson EMD Hard Currency ETF is one more step in our strategic initiative to be a leader in active fixed income ETFs. JEMB will now be a part of one of the fastest growing and most successful active ETF platforms in the industry,” said Jim Cielinski, Global Head of Fixed Income at Janus Henderson.

An EMD Hard Currency strategy provides the ability for US investors to gain access to the full spectrum of the EMD universe, with the strategy offering exposure to emerging market growth potential with a high degree of country diversification.

The number of countries in the hard currency sovereign universe has more than doubled in less than 20 years to reach 70 today, spanning the entire development spectrum, more than 60% of global GDP and 80% of the global population. This asset class provides a potentially differentiated return stream and could allow US investors to diversify credit exposure in their portfolios.

The EMD team has an active investment style, seeking investment opportunities both within and off the benchmark. The focus of the strategy is to generate performance via a combination of country allocation and security selection, rather than relying on large thematic or broader global market drivers.

“Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency is an evolving and diverse asset class that potentially offers total return upside and portfolio diversification benefits,” said Lystbaek. “We are delighted to be able to offer our expertise to clients, and the launch of this product means that it is even more accessible to a broader range of investors.”

Janus Henderson has been at the forefront of active fixed income ETF innovation and offers a number of pioneering fixed income ETFs. These include JAAA, the largest CLO ETF1, JBBB, which provides exposure to floating-rate CLOs generally rated BBB, JSI, which invests in opportunities across the U.S. securitized markets, JMBS, the largest actively managed mortgage-backed securities ETF2, VNLA, an active global short duration income ETF, and JLQD, a corporate bond ETF. Janus Henderson is the fourth largest active fixed income ETF provider globally.3 The firm won Global Capital’s inaugural CLO ETF Provider of the Year award in 2024.