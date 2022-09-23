JAMESON honor Beard community with ‘ BEARD DAY

As part of its annual event; Jameson liquor celebrates the Beard Day in grand style as it allows members of the bearded community to express themselves, bond and connect with one another.

This year’s edition of the event took place on Sunday, the 21st of August 2022 at Jalobia Garden, Ikeja Lagos.

For this edition, Kulupsy Media Company (KMC), in partnership with SBA (Shot By Abdullahi), took charge of the campaign photography piece.

Kulupsy Media Company (KMC) is a media company with a team of experts involved in the creative & project management of creative property innovators and focused on connecting creatives in the music marketing & distribution sector as well as event production.

The NSG Roots tour held in December 2021, is one of the productions the team has handled in recent times.

The company manages a variety of creatives such as photographers, videographers, videographers, illustrators, filmmakers, creative directors and a host of other creatives. SBA (Shot By Abdullahi) is currently one of the creatives under KMC and together , the team brought the Jameson Beard Day Campaign piece to life.

The Jameson Beard day campaign piece is a photography piece situated at the beard day event to elevate and celebrate community and give attendees a chance to create memories with the piece. SBA designed the campaign piece around a barber shop to showcase the interactions that occur at a barbershop as well as to showcase community.

KMC x SBA delivered expertly with the set design of the campaign piece as well as pictures of the event, taking note of the location’s greenery to match the Jameson brand tones for the stunning images. Organizing and executing the campaign piece was no easy task but the KMC team was outstanding.

Overall, It was a successful event with an incredible energy amongst beard lovers. Here are some of the images from people who got to be immortalized by one and only @shotbyabdullahi.

You can follow the production team on IG @kulupsymedia.co, on Twitter @kulupsymediaco or you can also reach them via mail: contact@kulupsymedia.com

