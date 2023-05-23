JAMB to stop sale of Direct Entry e-pin registration on May 30

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced that its 2023 Direct Entry e-PIN sales will close on Saturday, May 26, 2023.

In a statement the acting director of Public Affairs, JAMB,Fabian Benjamin, also stated that registration of those who obtained the e-PIN ends on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The exam body however frowned at unwholesome practices by some tutorial centres and parents conniving with some A’level centre to sabotage its efforts to sanitise the education sector.

The statement read; “The 2023 DE registration, which commenced in February, 2023, was extended for all desiring candidates to register and was, at a point, suspended to facilitate the incorporation of certain safeguards designed to enhance the sanctity of the exercise.

“The 2023 DE registration is unique among many others as it came with some features meant to enhance the Board’s capacity to permanently address those loopholes hitherto being exploited by some vested interests.

“It was, therefore, not at all surprising to witness the surge in the number of candidates in one or two of our offices.

“The new regime which has exposed the quantum of cases of falsifications and other infractions in the DE value chain as reported is one of the many gains of the regulated DE registration exercise.

“One good thing about the exercise is that the Board has been able to capture only deserving candidates with only pockets of outstanding candidates remaining in a couple of Board’s offices particularly in Lagos.

“Even here, the Board has adopted a scheduling system whereby candidates are allocated to specific days for their DE registration to preclude any further incidence of overcrowding.

“The attention of the Board has also been drawn to the unwholesome actions of some tutorial centres and some desperate parents, who are conniving with some A’ level tutorial centres to perpetrate acts prejudicial to the education sector and national interests.

“Consequently, the Board is restating its determination to always innovate means and ways of checkmating all acts of infractions and at the same time would not hesitate to impose appropriate sanctions on any A’level awarding institutions found wanting.

“All A’level institutions are enjoined to be vigilant as there are deliberate intention by desperate candidates to compromise their operations.

“All genuine aspiring DE candidates, who are yet to register for the exercise are, therefore, urged to come out now to register as the Board would not entertain any further ex.