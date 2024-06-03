JAMB reschedules exams for 24,535 candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says a supplementary 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 24,535 candidates has been scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2024 for some candidates.

This is disclosed in a statement to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Board’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

Benjamin said the rescheduled examination, taking place two weeks from now, would give affected candidates adequate time to prepare for the exercise.

He said the candidates include those from Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS) and the Kwara State University (KWASU), on the CAILS-KWASU Diploma programme.

Others are some 20,550 of the candidates whose results were up till now under investigation and 2,702 of candidates whose fingers could not be verified who were given the benefit of doubt to sit for the 2024 UTME.

He said the remaining 322 candidates have been migrated to the category of candidates under examination misconduct as a prima-facie case had clearly been established that those who had registered were not those who appeared for the examination.

He said that the number of examination misconduct had also increased by 322 to 431.

Benjamin added that the board had released additional 3,921 outstanding 2024 UTME results.

“The Board has painstakingly analysed the process and conduct of the 2024 UTME in some centres where there are strong proofs of substantial non-compliance with the Board’s standards.

“Consequently, 24,535 candidates have been rescheduled to retake the examination in their chosen examination towns on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

“Meanwhile, 3,921 outstanding 2024 UTME results that had been cleared have now been released.

“Therefore, concerned candidates are urged to check their results from Saturday, June 1, 2024 by sending RESULT to 55019 or 66019 to ascertain their status as those cleared would have their results while those rescheduled would be told that they had been rescheduled,” he said.

He urged the rescheduled candidates to print their supplementary examination notification slip from Tuesday, June 4, 2024 to ascertain their designated examination centres.

He said the additional 3,921 released results brought the total results released so far to 1,883,350.

He, however, said this notice did not concern candidates whose results had earlier been released.

He added that candidates with prima facie case(s) of examination misconduct would be further interrogated to establish their culpability after which appropriate measures would be taken on them and announced.

He also said the Board after yielding to pleas of many stakeholders and authorities for the extension of the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration had decided to bring the DE registration to a close on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Benjamin said in order to facilitate the wrap-up of the registration, it had expanded the DE registration points beyond the Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) owned by JAMB.

“The states where there is upsurge of prospective DE candidates as: Lagos State: -(a) JAMB PRC, No 11, Ojora Road, Ikoyi Lagos; (b) JAMB PRC, No 35-37, Isheri Road, Ogba, Ikeja Lagos, (c) ETC Nig. Ltd, 229, JKK House Ikorodu, Road, Ilupeju.

“Oyo State:- (a) JAMB PTC, JAMB Zonal Office, Quarters 845, Agodi G.R.A, Ibadan, Oyo State; (b) Federal College of Education (FCE) Special, CBT Centre, Oyo; (c) JAMB PTC, Igboho.

“Kwara State: (a) JAMB PTC, National Headquarters Annex, After Oyun Bridge, Old Jebba Road, Ilorin, Kwara State; (b) University of Ilorin CBT Centre, Mini Campus.

“Osun State: (a) JAMB PTC, behind Technical College WAEC Road, Alekuwodo, Osogbo, Osun State;

(b) JAMB PTC, Block Y (Commercial) OSPDC, Oroki Estate, Service Area, Ilobu Road, Osogbo, Osun State; (c) JAMB PTC, Gbongon.

“It is our belief that all eligible candidates would take advantage of this opportunity to register as no further extension would be entertained,” he explained.

He, therefore, said that the previously announced criteria for DE registration remained unchanged.

On CAILS-KWASU Diploma, he said the Board had agreed to conduct a special registration exercise for the 3,633 prospective candidates, who did not participate in the 2024 UTME.

He said they did not participate in the examination based on the assumption that they would be accommodated in the 2024 DE exercise.

He advised these candidates to register at any of the approved CBT centres in Kwara, Oyo or Osun State within the next one week (ending on Monday, June 10, 2024) to register for the UTME.

He stressed that 469 others among this category of UTME candidates, who had already taken the 2024 UTME need not retake the examination as the one they had already taken suffices.

He said this concession was to ensure that, while standards were being maintained, efforts were in place to support and promote the aspirations of qualified and willing candidates even if it required bending over backwards.