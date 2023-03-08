JAMB releases list of prohibited items in 2023 UTME

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the list of items that will not be allowed into examination hall by candidates for the forthcoming 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking during a virtual training organised for invigilators, the Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, listed the prohibited items include mobile phones, pens/biros, ear pods/ear piece, smart button, wallet/purse, keyholders and calculators.

He listed other items to include bluetooth devices, cameras, microphones, recorders, contact lenses, books, spyglasses, smartwatches, flash drives, among others.

According to the examination body’s bulletin made available to journalists l, the JAMB boss also revealed that no candidate would be allowed to begin the exam one hour into the stipulated start time.

The development he added is meant as a corrollary to its earlier directive that no candidate would be allowed to login or enter the examination hall one hour into the start time.

The JAMB boss said only candidates who have been biometrically verified successfully would be able to login for the examination.

Prof. Oloyede stated that the Board has put in place features aimed at further simplifying its examination delivery with the use of nine keys, in lieu of the mouse, in addition to explicit instructions to candidates.

He charged candidates to ensure that they carefully read and follow

all the instructions as stated on the screen before, during and after the examination and should refrain from doing anything contrary to the rules guiding the conduct of the examination.

