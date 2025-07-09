JAMB pegs admission cut- off mark at 140

By Babatunde Opalana

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Abuja on Tuesday released the official minimum cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions across Nigeria for the 2025 academic session.

The examination body made announcement at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, held at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to JAMB, the minimum cut-off mark for universities is now 140, contrary to earlier reports suggesting it was pegged at 150.

However, JAMB clarified that individual universities may set higher benchmarks based on their internal admission policies.

The body also announced cut- off marks for other categories of tertiary institutions, they are; Colleges of Nursing Sciences: 140, Polytechnics 100, Colleges of Education: 100 and Colleges of Agriculture: 100.

The update which was published on JAMB’s its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, read “the minimum admissible scores for admissions for the next academic session have been fixed at 150 for universities, 100 for polytechnics, 100 for colleges of education, and 140 for colleges of nursing sciences by the stakeholders (Heads of Tertiary Institutions).

“The new benchmarks were adopted after deliberations among key stakeholders, including vice chancellors, rectors, provosts, and other heads of tertiary institutions.”