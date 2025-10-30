JAMB officials walkout on Reps as C’ttee gives Registrar ultimatum

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies has condemned the decision of officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to walk out of an oversight session at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The Committee, chaired by Hon. Oboku Oforji had invited JAMB to defend its 2023–2024 budget performance, internally generated revenue and remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, as well as to present bank statements from 2023 to date.

Lawmakers said they had written three letters to the agency on October 6, 17 and 23, requesting the documents and the personal appearance of the Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Instead, the Registrar sent a Director, Mufutau Bello, to represent him. Tension arose when Bello insisted that journalists leave the meeting, claiming the documents were confidential.

The Committee declined, maintaining that its proceedings were open to the public. Bello then ordered his team to leave the session, prompting the lawmakers to direct the Sergeant-at-Arms to arrest the officials, though they had already departed.

Describing the incident as “unfortunate and unacceptable,” Hon. Oforji said the legislature would not tolerate any act of disrespect or attempt to undermine its oversight powers.

“We wrote three letters to the Registrar requesting these documents. Instead of appearing, he sent a former Director who accused us of trying to embarrass JAMB. That is very unfortunate,” he said.

The Chairman added that the Committee’s duty was to promote transparency and accountability, not to target any agency.

He gave JAMB till Tuesday to appear with the requested documents, warning that failure to comply would attract sanctions under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Speaking to journalists after the session, lawmakers described JAMB’s action as a contempt of Parliament.

Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante said the walkout reflected a disregard for legislative authority.

“If JAMB can walk out on a National Assembly committee, it means they no longer see themselves as accountable to Nigerians. Oversight is not a favour, it’s a constitutional duty,” he said.

Hon. Rodney Amboiowei faulted the attempt to bar the media, insisting that public funds must be publicly accounted for.

Hon. Marie Enenimiete Ebikake expressed concern that the official who led JAMB’s delegation refused to properly identify himself.

“We don’t know who this man is. For all we know, he could have been impersonating. The Registrar must appear by Tuesday to explain how JAMB is managing public funds,” she said.

The Committee adjourned its sitting till Tuesday, warning that any further disregard by the agency would attract serious parliamentary action.