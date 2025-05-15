JAMB not culpable for students mass failure – MURIC

By Tunde Opalana

A non- governmental right activism organization, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC has absolved the Joint Admissions and Matriculation’s Board (JAMB) from blames across sections of the Nigerian society for the mass failure of candidates who sat for the 2025 JAMB examination.

While urging candidates to accept the outcome, MURIC asked them to refrain from blaming the examination body for the unfortunate mass failure, stressing that the technical realities indicate that the faults lie outside JAMB’s immediate control.

The rights advocate group admonished candidates who failed the exam to accept the outcome, assess their level of preparation, and approach future attempts with renewed seriousness rather than casting blame.

Professor Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director of MURIC in a statement on Wednesday stated that “a few parents and candidates who failed the 2025 JAMB examination have threatened to sue the national examination body over alleged technical glitches. But this is akin to crying over spilled milk.

READ ALSO: APC building govt of National Unity with current defections in NASS – Bamidele

“The results could have been different if the candidates had truly prepared. Instead of studying diligently, many spent their time partying, loitering, and relying on so-called ‘magic centers’ for success. Unfortunately for them, JAMB outsmarted those tactics.”

“Addressing the concerns over technical issues during the examination, MURIC emphasized that candidates and their parents should have a clearer understanding of the situation,

“The organization pointed out that any technical problems experienced at CBT centres cannot be blamed directly on JAMB, especially since the board’s headquarters is far removed from those centres”