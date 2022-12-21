JAMB fixes registration date for 2023 UTME

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed major dates for its 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board in its weekly bulletin released on Tuesday approved the commencement of registration for the 2023 UTME from Saturday January 14 to Tuesday February 14, 2023.

The exam body however disclosed that this does not include registration for Direct Entry (DE) application documents as the DE registration would commence from Monday February 20 to Thursday April 20, 2022.

The Board also fixed Thursday March 16, 2023, for the conduct of its optional mock-UTME.

It further advised candidates to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for CBT centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration so as to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock-UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.

“With the new arrangement, candidates indicate their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration, therefore, precluding the centres from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not”, JAMB noted.

Also, the Board, after considering its other commitments, fixed Saturday April 29, 2023, for the conduct of the 2023 UTME, which is expected to end on Monday May 12, 2023.

The Board advised all candidates, who desire to register for the 2023 UTME to immediately embark on the creation of their respective profiles ( creation of profile code) ahead of the formal commencement of the registration exercise to avoid being caught up in any ensuing bottleneck.

