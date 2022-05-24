JAMB adopt measures to checkmate use of fake certificates for admission

By Doosuur Iwambe

*As FG approves establishment of A-Level data bank

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed on Tuesday that the board has put in place measures that will put an end to use of fake A Level certificates to secure admission.

This is just as the exam body disclosed that the Federal Government has approved the establishment of Advanced Level (A Level) certificates data bank in the country.

Speaking while declaring open the 3-day workshop for Public Relations’ staff of the Board, JAMB Registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede said, it was unfortunate that about 90 percent of those who presented their A level results for admission were found to be fake.

by JAMB’s Director, Legal Services, Dr Abdul Wahab Oyedokun, said the Board has taken several measures to ensure total sanity in its examination processes.

He listed some of the measures to include deployment of sophisticated biometric technology to curb multiple registration in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He said, “In the last one year and in the second coming of Professor Oloyede as registrar of JAMB, one of the major assignments we did here was to focus on some the things that are happening in these JUPEB and IJMB.

” And during the last exam, we called a stakeholders meeting and invited managers of these organs and we asked some questions. We also collaborated with others security services to spread our net across the country to see what is happening and lo and behold more than 47 proprietors of these, and some of their lecturers and teachers, and people conniving with them in perpetrating malpractices were arrested all over the country.

“Arising from that, the Honourable Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu has graciously approved the establishment of A Level data bank. So for example, in a particular university, 90 percent of those who presented their A level results for admission were found to be fake.

“The data bank will ensure that all A Level results are registered under one platform to bring about standardisation and integrity of the certificates”, he said.

Oloyede further disclosed that a total of N27.2 billion was remitted to Federal Government’s coffers by the Board between 2017 to 2022 while the sum of N9.7 billion was used for capital projects in the same period.

He gave the breakdown of the remittances as 2017-N7.8 billion, 2018-N5.2 billion, 2019-3.76 billion, 2020 – N4 billion, 2021 – N3.5 billion and 2022 – N3 billion.

Earlier, JAMB’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who commended Oloyede for his massive support for the workshop, called on the Board’s Public Relations staff to leverage on the training to do more in the discharge of their duties amid surge in citizen journalism.

READ ALSO: Why Nigeria’s economy is not doing well, by Peter Obi

“Today’s media has changed the dynamics of influence and put power in the hand of the ordinary people, PROs must now engage in the conversation through various new channels and tools. Hence the need for this workshop which is aimed at building and maintaining the positive image of JAMB in the face of smear campaigns and misrepresentation of the activities of the Board, DailyTimes gathered.

“PR officers are often the first contact for individuals or organisations seeking to reach out in an informed way. They address inquiries from the media and other parties as well as track media coverage and promote industry trends.

” As the music changes we must change dance steps or else risk dancing out of tune. Nowadays, the exclusivity enjoyed by mainstream media has come to a halt. Journalistic endeavours by non-professionals, also known as ‘citizen journalism,’ heralded the influx of use-generated contents which seem to compete with contents from the mainstream media — in terms of speed, ease, accessibility and availability of use”.

The workshop, which was organised in collaboration with Premium Times Academy, has its theme as :’Media, Publicity And Public Relations In The Modern Age.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...